Denver Broncos take Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with first-round draft pick

DENVER — With quarterback rumors flying about Aaron Rodgers and Teddy Bridgewater in town taking a physical to complete his trade, the Broncos went rogue, taking cornerback Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, eschewing Ohio State star Justin Fields.

With Fields and Jones on the board, general manager George Paton went with what he considered the best defensive player on the board. Surtain makes sense in this regard. While the team signed Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan will be free agents at season’s end. So, the reshaping and bolstering of defense continues this offseason.

“Man, it’s a special feeling. I am looking forward to competing and balling out,” said Surtain on ABC. “I am so excited. I can’t wait for this opportunity.”

In the end, Patron followed his board and took the most polished defender. It was mildly surprising because it wasn't a pressing need. But Surtain, even with veterans in the mix, will compete for immediate snaps.

"Great intangibles. He’s long. He ran 4.41. The game comes really easy to him. We did not think he would be there," Paton told KOA radio. "We’re really excited.”

Surtain played for his father Patrick Surtain in high school, and became known for his incredible technique. He said he did not talk much with the Broncos, but thought they could take him based on what his agent had told him.

"I think I can come in Day 1 and make an impact on the team by my play style and my play traits," said Surtain II, who has 'PS2' as one of his nicknames. "I learned a lot from my dad."

So what does Surtain think of the Broncos defense?

"I can't wait to compete with those guys at a high level. I think when it's all said and done we will have the No. 1 defense," Surtain said. "I think I fit well. I am an all-around corner. I fit man or zone."