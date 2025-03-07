5 Things To Know Before You Go March 7, 2025

Incoming Storm To Impact Southern Colorado

Incoming snow is set to impact a chunk of Southern Colorado. While it will not be a widespread big storm for the area. The biggest impact is expected to come south of Highway 50 Friday evening into Saturday.

Jenkins Middle School Updates

Families of Jenkins Middle School have recently received updates regarding the school's timeline for reopening from the school district. District 11 says the building will reopen to sixth graders this fall. News5 Investigates first discovered the unsafe conditions of the school in January, which included severe cracks in the wall extreme settlement, and eventually the closure of the building. More here.

Broadmoor World Arena Employee Identified Following Deadly Crash

The Broadmoor World Arena employee who died following a bus crash last week in Colorado Springs has been identified. According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 67-year-old Charles Verderaime. Verderaime was killed around noon on Thursday, February 28 after he was hit by a charter bus.

Watch The Colorado Springs Switchbacks All Season Long

Soccer season is here, and our local team the Colorado Springs Switchbacks will have their Away season opener this Saturday against the El Paso Locomotive at 7:00 PM. Can't make it to El Paso, well no worries, News5 is the proud streaming home of the Switchbacks and you can keep up with all the action on in the palm of your hand or from the comfort of your home. Watch the video above to learn more and click here to get one of our apps.

Scripps News Reports: The Trump Economy

In this special report, Scripps News fact-checks President Trump's economic claims and hears from both CEOs and everyday Americans about their concerns and hopes for the economy. More here.

