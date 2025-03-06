5 Things To Know Before You Go March 6, 2025

High Wind & Elevated Fire Danger Thursday

Thursday you can expect a windy day ahead, the wind and dryer temperatures will lead to elevated fire danger for parts of our region. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect from 11 AM and will last through 6 PM for southeastern Colorado when our winds will be at their strongest.

Final District 11 Listening Session Happening Tonight

The final listening session for Colorado Springs School District 11 will be taking place Thursday at Doherty High School at 5 PM. It is your final opportunity to give feedback to District 11 as they separate themselves from the teacher's union. A new employee handbook will take the place of that master agreement, but teachers are most concerned about their benefits. More here.

CPW Approves 2 Ranchers' Wolf Depredation Claims

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has unanimously approved, as recommended by CPW last week, two high-value claims filed by ranchers whose livestock were severely impacted by gray wolves in 2024.

Dozens Of Veterans Protest In Colorado Springs Ahead Of VA Layoffs

Big changes are coming to the VA. The Trump administration plans to fire more than 80,000 employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The head of that department issued a memo saying he was working with Elon Musk's 'DOGE' to "Aggressively" restructure the VA. Locally a couple dozen veterans protested the potential changes in Colorado Springs Wednesday. More here.

Lumber Prices Rise To 30-Month High Ahead Of Tariffs

The effects of President Trump's tariffs could send the U.S. Housing Market to a crawl. Recent data the number of homes for sale jumped 13% in January, but also on the market on average a week longer than in 2024. Scripps News Groups' Dan Grossman dives into what lumber tariffs could mean in the months to come.

_____

