5 Things To Know Before You Go, March 3, 2025

High Fire Danger Monday Before Powerful Spring Storm Hits The Area

An incoming storm will bring a combination of high fire danger threats on Monday, with snow and blowing snow to follow tonight and into Tuesday.

District 60 Hosting First Meeting About Future of Schools Monday

Pueblo School District 60 says it does not have enough money to maintain its aging and underutilized buildings, and therefore, needs to make budget cuts to support students and staff. On Monday, the district will be hosting its first meeting about the upcoming closures. More here.

More Troops From Fort Carson Deploying To The Southern Border

According to U.S. Northern Command around 2,400 soldiers will deploy from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), 4th Infantry Division, from Fort Carson are being deployed to the southern border. More here.

Pause To Planned Cuts That Would Of Impacted Vulnerable Children

As we reported on Friday due to budget deficits Colorado officials said that funding for the Early Intervention Program would be cut. The program primarily serves vulnerable and disabled children, a memo over the weekend from the director of the program said those plans have been paused as lawmakers now are looking for the funding.

Cirque du Manitou: Celebrating 32 years of Carnivale

In case you missed it this weekend, Manitou Springs partied. Celebrating Carnivale in the way Manitou knows best, live music, fun costumes, a Mombo Gumbo Jumbo Cookoff, and more. Check out a recap of the weekend's festivities above.

