5 Things To Know Before You Go January 23, 2025

A Temperature Roller Coaster Ride For Southern Colorado Late This Week

Colorado doing Colorado things, with colder highs today, warmer temperatures Friday, and then snow this weekend.

Four New School Zones Across Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs has installed four new school zones to improve student safety. The city identified these schools as being in heavy-traffic areas, which are more likely to see potential accidents involving students.

Colorado Springs Police Turn To Artificial Intelligence To Improve Response Times

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) hopes new technology will help officers spend less time on paperwork and more time responding to calls around the city. More here.

A Wolf Is Exploring

New data shows gray wolf has made its way into southern Colorado. According to a map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), one wolf was spotted near Cañon City within the last month, the exact date is unknown.

Transgender Coloradans React To Trump's Executive Order On Sex

The transgender community in Southern Colorado is reacting after President Trump signed an executive order Monday proclaiming the federal government acknowledges two sexes, male and female. We spoke with two people who identify as transgender about how they feel in light of this order. More here.

