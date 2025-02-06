5 Things To Know Before You Go February 6, 2025

Temperature Swings Continue Late This Week For Southern Colorado

Spring fever will continue across Southern Colorado late this week. Although we'll see a cool down today of around 10-15 degrees, temperatures region-wide will remain above average for this time of the year, with a mix of 40s, 50s, and 60s. But get ready as changes are coming this weekend.

Southbound Lanes Along South Tejon Reopen

Roadwork along Colorado Springs is wrapping up along the southbound lanes of South Tejon Street. Work along South Nevada Street is expected to wrap up within the next few weeks.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Announces Change In Ownership

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are just a month away from returning for the 2025 season and News5 is the proud streaming home of the Switchbacks for Southern Colorado. Coming off a United Soccer League Championship, the Switchbacks also will see a change in ownership in 2025. Weidner Apartment Homes will be taking majority ownership of the club from the Ragain family, who brought the team to Colorado Springs and are stepping down as owners. More here.

TdA Targeted In Large-Scale Federal Operation Across The Denver Metro Area

Wednesday morning federal agencies conducted joint operations across the Denver Metro area. The Department of Homeland Security operation was working with ICE while they arrested over a hundred individuals they say were connected to the Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua. More here.

Thousands Flock To Colorado Capital Part of Nationwide Protest Against Trump Administration Policies

Just hours after large-scale federal operations were underway, thousands of Coloradans made their way to the State Capitol to protest the Trump Administration and its policies. The protest was one of 50 nationwide. The protesters broke off from the Capitol before some attempted to shut down I-25, one person was ultimately arrested as a result of the event. More here.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.