5 Things To Know Before You Go February 5, 2025

Elevated Fire Danger Wednesday As Red Flag Warning Issued Across Southern Colorado

Well it has a been a warm start to our February and with that also comes fire risk. Red Flag warnings have been issued today for Baca County, as well as parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Outside of these areas, fire threats will be elevated due to the strong wind gusts. Outdoor burning plans should be put on hold today due to the wind and warmth. More here.

Wheather Science: What Is A Chinook Wind And How Does It Get Its Name?

A viewer recently emailed our weather team about the term "Chinook winds." She said she grew up hearing the term, and it inspired her to learn more about its history. For those who don't know, let's take a look at its history. More here.

How Roselawn Cemetery In Pueblo Is Preserving The Legacy Of Black Pioneers

As Black History Month continues a local cemetery in Pueblo is ensuring African Americans buried on its grounds are not forgotten. The cemetery is the final resting place for 600 African Americans, many in unmarked graves. Take a look at how the community is working together to honor these American pioneers. More here.

A Look At The Potential Impact Tariffs Would Have On The Local Cattle Industry

While the Trump Administration tariffs are on hold with some nations for 30 days as negotiations continue we take a look at the impact these tariffs could have on Colorado's cattle industry. Being one of the top ten producers in the United States we spoke with the owner of the business Ranch Foods Direct in Colorado Springs has a unique perspective on the issue. More here.

Remains Of All 67 Victims Of American Airlines Flight 5342 Recovered

The bodies of 67 people killed in a collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., have been recovered from the Potomac River, officials said Tuesday. All but one victim has been positively identified. To see how Olympic City Honored those part of the figure skating community who lost their lives click here.

