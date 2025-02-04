5 Things To Know Before You Go February 4, 2025

10-20 Degrees Cooler Today Followed By A Warm And Windy Wednesday

A strong cold front along the I-25 corridor is bringing a mixed bag of weather to Southern Colorado this morning. Areas below 7,000 feet are feeling the effects of this colder air mass, with higher elevation areas warmer and largely untouched by the cold.

25th Street Bridge In Old Colorado City To Close For Four Weeks

The bridge at 25th Street and Naegele Road will be closed for maintenance. This is in Old Colorado City. The closure will last for four weeks. The midland trail which runs along the bridge will also close. A good detour to use is 21st Street and Colorado Avenue.

Downtown Review Board To Vote On Development Plans For Proposed High-Rise Apartment

On Tuesday the Colorado Springs Downtown Review Board is set to vote on whether to authorize development plans on what would be the tallest building in the city. Developers plan to build near the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs. More here.

Preliminary Structural Analysis For Jenkins Middle School Complete

Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) sent a letter to families Monday saying a preliminary structural analysis for Jenkins Middle School is complete and hopes to get construction on repairs moving shortly. More here.

National News Literacy Week: Navigating Today's Information Landscape

The sixth annual National News Literacy Week, presented by the News Literacy Project, The E.W. Scripps Company our parent company, and USA Today, kicked off on Monday. The project focuses on providing educators with the tools and resources they need to help students more skillfully navigate today’s information landscape. Learn more about the project here.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.