5 Things To Know Before You Go February 27, 2025

Quiet End Of February Heading Into A Calm Start For March

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a quiet and mild stretch of weather to Southern Colorado through the first weekend of March. Wednesday's storm system that brought some rain and snow showers to parts of Southern Colorado is now spinning over New Mexico. This will afford us clear skies and mild temperatures on Thursday.

A Look At Home Prices In El Paso County - Why Are They So Expensive?

In El Paso County more than a third of the newly built homes cost over $700,000 but according to data from the Pikes Peak Housing Network only 13% of households locally could afford them. So where is the disconnect? News5's Peter Choi spoke with a local developer to learn more about how the industry is changing from cost to legislative action. More here.

Human-Bear Conflicts Rose Significantly In 2024

According to recently released data from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, we know that humans and bears are interacting more and more in Colorado. In 2024 CPW says that human-bear conflicts increased by nearly 15% and a total of 98 bears had to be euthanized. Learn more about being bear-aware here.

The Best Synchronized Skating Athletes Are in Colorado Springs This Weekend

The City of Champions, and that is who is in town this weekend for the United States Synchronized Skating Championships taking place at the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend. News5 had the opportunity to speak with competing athletes ahead of the championships about the hopes to get the sport on the Olympic Stage.

Who Is Amy Gleason, The Woman Who Actually Heads DOGE?

It was originally believed that Elon Musk was leading the agency as he had been instrumental in setting up the framework for what President Trump wanted to accomplish. However, the White House Revealed that Amy Gleason is the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency after court documents revealed that Elon Musk is not the official person in charge of the agency. More here.

