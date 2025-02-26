Nearly 15 percent more human-bear conflicts happened in 2024, according to CPW

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported a 14.8% increase in human-bear incidents in 2024 compared to 2023.

Out of the 5,022 incidents, CPW says "over 50% were linked to trash, 21% to livestock, chickens, and beehives, and 18% to bird seed, pet food, barbeque grills, coolers, and refrigerators."

A total of 2,225 of these incidents resulted in "property damage to a shed, garage, home, vehicle, fence," and other similar structures.

CPW urges residents to report any bear sightings or incidents.

In an attempt to mitigate euthanization, wildlife officers hold community education sessions on bear interactions, visit homes to secure anything that may attract bears, and "haze" bears to reinforce "their natural fear of humans."

Additionally, CPW relocates bears out of "conflict areas" to ease concerns or before the bear in question escalates dangerous behavior.

In 2024, CPW relocated 68 bears and euthanized 98, out of the 5,022 incidents (approximately 1.95%).

CPW provides an extensive list of precautions to take for residents who live in wildlife areas and/or anyone in wildlife areas;

Keeping bears away from your home;



Keep garbage in a well-secured location.

Keep garbage cans clean to reduce smells.

Keep garage doors closed.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house.

Compost should be secured to reduce smells.

Keep outdoor areas free of food or food waste.

If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

Keep neighbors and children well-informed.

When traveling or camping;

Lock your days when you leave home and at night.

Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.

When camping, keep your campsite clean, avoid having food in your tent, and secure all food.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.

Protecting animals;

Chickens, bees, and livestock should be completely covered, especially at night.

Use electric fencing (when possible).

Don't keep animal food outside.

Clean enclosures regularly to reduce smells.

