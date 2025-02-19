5 Things To Know Before You Go February 19, 2025

Latest Arctic blast in Southern Colorado will last through Thursday morning

Our second cold snap of the month will last through Thursday morning, with dangerous overnight wind chills on the Plains. Afternoon highs for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains will only warm into the 10s and 20s. Higher terrain areas will see highs warming into the 30s and 40s.

Traffic Powers Boulevard closing overnight near Airport Road Thursday through Sunday James Gavato

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close one direction of Powers Boulevard from February 20 through February 23 north of Airport Road. CDOT says these safety closures are in place so bridge girders can be placed over Powers Boulevard.

When Can You File Your 2024 Colorado Taxes?

Well according to the state, this week! Well, kind of. The department anticipates 2024 individual income tax processing starting this week. However, it did not provide the exact day in its Tuesday announcement. The department said it would make another announcement when processing has started. More here.

Buried For An Hour: Watch Crews Rescue Snowmobiler Near Vail Pass

Rescuers released a video of an avalanche rescue that happened on Monday in which crews were able to find a snowmobile rider who was beneath the snow for over an hour. A separate rider tried to find the missing snowmobiler with an avalanche rescue transceiver, but was unable to find a signal, said the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. More about the rescue effort here.

How A New Executive Order Will Expand IVF Access

President Trump has continued to sign a myriad of executive orders in his first month in office. On Tuesday the president signed an order that seeks to expand and lower the cost barrier to In Vitro Fertilization. The procedure can cost as much as $25,000 per attempt, according to the order, and only a quarter of health insurance providers offer coverage, the president has instructed agencies to suggest policies that will reduce costs and expand access. More here.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.