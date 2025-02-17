5 Things To Know Before You Go February 17, 2025

Mild and nice President's Day ahead of snow and cold mid-week

Monday will be beautiful across southern Colorado - but weather whiplash arrives overnight as snow showers and arctic cold return ahead of sunrise on Tuesday. Click here to keep up with your southern Colorado forecast.

Offices and facilities closed on Monday, February 17, to observe Presidents Day

Daniel Forster

With Presidents Day today, it's important to note which offices, businesses, and facilities will be closed today. For a full list of closures, click here.

A Strange Stockpile: The National Wildlife Property Repository

Situated within the depths of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is a nondescript warehouse packed with an unusual collection, more than a million parts and pieces (and entireties) of illegally trafficked wildlife artifacts. You can read more here.

Around The Nation

Vance, Rubio meet with Zelenskyy as Trump signals Ukraine must make concessions in peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism Sunday that the Trump administration has a plan in place to end Russia's war in Ukraine, and said he would not accept any such plan if Ukraine is not directly involved in the negotiations. Read more here.

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.