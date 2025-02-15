Offices and facilities closed on Monday, February 17, to observe President's Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO — With President's Day right around the corner, it's important to note which offices, businesses, and facilities will be closed on Monday, February 17.

Closures in Manitou Springs include:



All administrative offices, elected offices, and facilities

For urgent public service issues during the closure, call 719-492-0058. For urgent water or sewer issues, contact 719-492-1970.

The Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center

The Manitou Springs Police Department office

Emergency services will continue as normal. Non-emergency dispatch services are available at 719-390-5555.





Closures in Colorado Springs include:



Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

Buses will run normally

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Starsmore Discovery and Nature Center

Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center

Mission Medical Center

Facilities open during normal office hours:



Colorado Springs Fire Department fire stations

Colorado Springs Police Department substations

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries:

The gates are open to visitors, but the offices are closed.

Garden of the Gods Park

Pikes Peak

Uphill gates open at 9:00 a.m. and the last entry is at 3:00 p.m. - the summit closes at 4:00 p.m. and the downhill gates close at 5:00 p.m. Dependent on the weather.



Closures in El Paso County:



El Paso County Assessor’s Office

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office

CSU Extension

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office

El Paso County Coroner’s Office

4th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

El Paso County Sheriff's Office administration services

Emergency services will continue as normal



The City of Pueblo states that the government will also be closed for the holiday.

All of these offices, businesses, and facilities will be open for normal business hours on Tuesday, February 19.





____

