Offices and facilities closed on Monday, February 17, to observe President's Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO — With President's Day right around the corner, it's important to note which offices, businesses, and facilities will be closed on Monday, February 17.
Closures in Manitou Springs include:
- All administrative offices, elected offices, and facilities
- For urgent public service issues during the closure, call 719-492-0058. For urgent water or sewer issues, contact 719-492-1970.
- The Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center
- The Manitou Springs Police Department office
- Emergency services will continue as normal.
- Non-emergency dispatch services are available at 719-390-5555.
Closures in Colorado Springs include:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- Buses will run normally
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sertich Ice Center
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Discovery and Nature Center
- Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center
- Mission Medical Center
Facilities open during normal office hours:
- Colorado Springs Fire Department fire stations
- Colorado Springs Police Department substations
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries:
- The gates are open to visitors, but the offices are closed.
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Pikes Peak
- Uphill gates open at 9:00 a.m. and the last entry is at 3:00 p.m. - the summit closes at 4:00 p.m. and the downhill gates close at 5:00 p.m.
- Dependent on the weather.
Closures in El Paso County:
- El Paso County Assessor’s Office
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office
- CSU Extension
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office
- El Paso County Coroner’s Office
- 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- El Paso County Sheriff's Office administration services
- Emergency services will continue as normal
The City of Pueblo states that the government will also be closed for the holiday.
All of these offices, businesses, and facilities will be open for normal business hours on Tuesday, February 19.
