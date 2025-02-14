5 Things To Know Before You Go February 14, 2025

Mild and gusty Friday will give way to rain and snow showers this weekend

Mild and gusty Friday will give way to rain and snow showers this weekend

A significant supply of moisture will lead to heavy snow in the mountains and difficult travel into and out of the high country today. Take a look at your upcoming forecast here.

Carving Against the Elements: How weather impacts Cripple Creek's Ice Festival

The Cripple Creek Ice Festival kicks off this weekend

The Annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning this weekend with seven different teams making sculptures and over 35,000 pounds of ice just in the first week. News5's Lauren Brand takes a look at how winter weather could affect artists' work. Read more here.

'CERTIFIED LOOSE': A closer look at a Colorado casino's looser slots ad

'CERTIFIED LOOSE': A closer look at a Colorado casino's looser slots ad

If you visit Johnny Nolon's Casino or Colorado Grande Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, you will likely notice the "Certified Loose" ads posted on the slot machines. You can call 1-800-GAMBLER to receive support if you believe you may have a gambling addiction. read the full story here.

How a Colorado Springs school's cell phone ban is working

Lawmakers are hearing a bill next week requiring schools to adopt policies about cell phone use

Colorado lawmakers are proposing a bill for public and charter schools to implement cell phone use policies, but Saint Mary's High School has had its cell phone policy for years. Read the whole story here.

Around The Nation

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday, aimed at implementing reciprocal tariffs

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday, aimed at implementing reciprocal tariffs. He plans to increase US tariffs to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports. He says he hopes these tariffs make US goods more attractive in the market while creating quote "A tremendous amount of jobs".

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.