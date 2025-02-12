5 Things To Know Before You Go February 12, 2025

Messy Roads Wednesday Morning Followed By Dangerous Cold Wednesday Night

Snow will continue to wind down early Wednesday morning leaving snow-covered roads and difficult driving conditions for the morning commute. Live Weather Blog Here.

A Look At Road Conditions Along I-25 This Morning

Our crews have been out all morning long taking a look at where roads are the worse this morning. Take a look at I-25 near Interquest. More here.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Recognizes Some Of Its Finest

Each year the El Paso County Sheriff's Office recognizes distinguished deputies and officers across the region who stand above the rest when it comes to DUI enforcement. This year Deputy Joshua Offutt was awarded the Ken Jordan Award.

"First In A While" Manitou Springs City Leaders Backing Potential Multifamily Housing Development

Well if you have been to Manitou Springs you know parking can be tight and housing is a little tighter. City leaders have thrown their support behind a new project that is a proposed 43-unit affordable multifamily housing development. The development would be in the vacant lot of the former La Fun Motel. More here.

Elon Musk and President Trump Talk About DOGE

On Tuesday, Musk joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to defend DOGE and its overhaul of the federal government. His presence coincided with President Trump's signing of an executive order aimed at shrinking the size of government. More here.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.