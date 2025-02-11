Weather Blog: Tracking widespread snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday

Snow showers have picked up across the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo. There will be a potential break with the snow in the afternoon, but so far it's not easing up.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
11:00 AM Update: Winter Weather Advisories will begin at 5PM this evening across much of our area and into the plains. The advisories closer to the I-25 corridor will expire at 11AM on Wednesday morning. Further east, these advisories will expire at 2PM. The city of Fountain is currently on accident alert.
Snowfall Accumulations:
Expected snowfall will be between 2 to 4 inches for the I-25 corridor. Closer to the plains, they will receive anywhere from 3 to 6 inches due to some heavier bands of snow moving out that way tonight.
Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.
