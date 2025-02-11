Weather Blog: Tracking widespread snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday

Snow showers have picked up across the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo. There will be a potential break with the snow in the afternoon, but so far it's not easing up.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

11:00 AM Update: Winter Weather Advisories will begin at 5PM this evening across much of our area and into the plains. The advisories closer to the I-25 corridor will expire at 11AM on Wednesday morning. Further east, these advisories will expire at 2PM. The city of Fountain is currently on accident alert.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Advisories will go into Tuesday afternoon for parts of Southern Colorado

Snowfall Accumulations:

Expected snowfall will be between 2 to 4 inches for the I-25 corridor. Closer to the plains, they will receive anywhere from 3 to 6 inches due to some heavier bands of snow moving out that way tonight.

News 5 Snowfall Totals through Wednesday Afternoon

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

(this is a game time decision on where it belongs in the blog, if at all. Please do not place at very top of story)

Resources:

