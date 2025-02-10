5 Things To Know Before You Go February 10, 2025

Early Week Changes That Will Include Snow & Arctic Air For Southern Colorado

We'll call today the "calm before the storm" as dry skies will hold on most of the day before some light snow showers move into the Pikes Peak Region and southeastern mountains this evening. Scattered and light snow showers will spread into the rest of Southern Colorado later tonight, continuing into early Tuesday.

Trial Of A Man Accused Of Killing A Colorado Parole Officer Begins Monday

The trial of Justin Kula, the man accused of striking and killing Colorado Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval begins Monday. News 5 will be covering the trial all week and bringing you the latest once a jury is seated. More here.

Lone Gray Wolf Makes Its Way To Teller County

According to at least one Teller County resident, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has informed him that a solo female gray wolf entered Teller County Saturday night and was last tracked in the Florissant Fossil Beds area on Sunday. More here.

Get A Look At The New And Improved Carnegie Library In Manitou Springs

After three years the ribbon for the new ADA-compliant building was cut on Friday. During the renovations books from the Carnegie Library were temporarily housed at the Manitou Arts Center.

El Paso County Judge To Give Ruling On Latest Marijuana Ballot Issue

A judge in El Paso County will issue a ruling Monday on whether a ballot measure proposed by the Colorado Springs City Council can be on April's municipal election ballot. In November, voters approved ballot question 300 by nearly 10 percentage points, legalizing retail marijuana sales for the first time in Colorado Springs history. But some on the city council claimed voters were confused and referred to a measure to appear on this April's municipal ballot to repeal 300 before any recreational marijuana is ever sold.

