Trial for man accused of running over and killing Colorado parole officer to begin Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — After more than a year, the trial for a man accused of running over and allegedly causing the death of a Pueblo parole officer will begin Monday at 9:00 a.m. as the court begins its jury selection process.

Judge David Shakes set the trial time and denied a motion filed by the defense to dismiss the habitual offender statute that Kula is facing. During the pretrial readiness hearing, Judge Shakes denied this motion. As News5 has previously reported Kula has an extensive criminal background that extends across multiple states.

Justin Kula, 42 is facing charges of manslaughter, assault, and accident involving death or personal injuries.

Kula is accused of killing Christine Guerin Sandoval in September of 2023 after he fled while Sandoval and two other parole officers were attempting to make contact with him in Colorado Springs.

Sandoval was a longstanding member of the Southern Colorado law enforcement community and was a member of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office from 2007-2019. In 2018 Sandoval was awarded the 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award. Following her loss, both the Colorado Springs and Pueblo communities paid their respects as a procession was held between the two cities.

