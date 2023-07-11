$5 million plan to boost Colorado Springs Police training proposed by Mayor Mobolade

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is following up on one of his campaign promises.

On Monday, the mayor approached Colorado Springs City Council pursuing a ballot question to voters for the city to keep excess TABOR Tax Revenue to improve the Colorado Springs Police Academy.

The mayor wants to ask voters if the city can keep $5 million in excess revenue to either build a new training academy facility or upgrade and expand the existing facility.

If the ballot language is approved, it will appear on this November's election ballot.

The city established a year-round police academy to speed up the hiring process for new officers a little over a month ago. Mayor Mobolade argues it's not big enough to handle the size of classes coming through.

____

