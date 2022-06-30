Heading to a National Park this holiday weekend? Here is a quick check of weather conditions across the 4 corners and Wyoming.
Colorado:
Monsoon rain showers continue to impact the state. The rainiest days will be Saturday and Sunday for the mountains and the Front Range with numerous afternoon showers and thunderstorms. then conditions will become drier for the 4th of July with only spotty thunderstorms.\
Rocky Mountain National Park:
Saturday - 75° with thunderstorms
Sunday - 76° with thunderstorms
Monday - 78° with isolated thunderstorms
Great Sand Dunes National Park:
Saturday - 76° with thunderstorms
Sunday - 75° with thunderstorms
Monday - 77° with isolated thunderstorms
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park:
Saturday - 78° with thunderstorms
Sunday - 77° with thunderstorms
Monday - 78° with a partly cloudy sky
Mesa Verde National Park:
Saturday - 81° with spotty thunderstorms
Sunday - 79° with spotty thunderstorms
Monday - 79° with a partly cloudy sky
Wyoming:
Daily afternoon thunderstorms will be in place for the weekend with warm temperatures. Conditions begin to dry out on Monday.
Yellowstone National Park:
Saturday - 75° with thunderstorms
Sunday - 77° with thunderstorms
Monday - 73° with a partly cloudy sky
Grand Teton National Park:
Saturday - 77° with thunderstorms
Sunday - 80° with isolated thunderstorms
Monday - 76° with a mostly sunny sky
Utah:
Monsoon flow will be cut off from Utah over the weekend with a warmer and drier trending setting up.
Arches National Park:
Saturday - 94° with a partly cloudy sky
Sunday - 94° with a partly cloudy sky
Monday - 93° with a mostly sunny sky
Canyonlands National Park:
Saturday - 93° with a partly cloudy sky
Sunday - 92° with a partly cloudy sky
Monday - 91° with a mostly sunny sky
Bryce Canyon National Park:
Saturday - 79° with a mostly sunny sky
Sunday - 79° with a mostly sunny sky
Monday - 78° with a mostly sunny sky
Zion National Park:
Saturday - 96° with a sunny sky
Sunday - 95° with a sunny sky
Monday - 94° with a sunny sky
Arizona:
Monsoon flow is cut off from Arizona over the weekend with hot and sunny conditions settling back in.
Grand Canyon National Park:
Saturday - 86° with a mostly sunny sky
Sunday - 82° with a mostly sunny sky
Monday - 83° with a sunny sky
Petrified Forest National Park:
Saturday - 88° with a partly cloudy sky
Sunday - 85° with a partly cloudy sky
Monday - 86° with a mostly sunny sky
New Mexico:
Monsoon showers are possible on the west side of the state over the weekend, with more widespread showers early in the week.
White Sands National Park:
Saturday - 94° with a partly cloudy sky
Sunday - 93° with a partly cloudy sky
Monday - 91° with thunderstorms
Carlsbad Caverns National Park:
Saturday - 93° with a partly cloudy sky
Sunday - 90° with a partly cloudy sky
Monday - 89° with thunderstorms
_____
