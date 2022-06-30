Heading to a National Park this holiday weekend? Here is a quick check of weather conditions across the 4 corners and Wyoming.

Colorado:

Monsoon rain showers continue to impact the state. The rainiest days will be Saturday and Sunday for the mountains and the Front Range with numerous afternoon showers and thunderstorms. then conditions will become drier for the 4th of July with only spotty thunderstorms.\

Rocky Mountain National Park:

Saturday - 75° with thunderstorms

Sunday - 76° with thunderstorms

Monday - 78° with isolated thunderstorms

Great Sand Dunes National Park:

Saturday - 76° with thunderstorms

Sunday - 75° with thunderstorms

Monday - 77° with isolated thunderstorms

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park:

Saturday - 78° with thunderstorms

Sunday - 77° with thunderstorms

Monday - 78° with a partly cloudy sky

Mesa Verde National Park:

Saturday - 81° with spotty thunderstorms

Sunday - 79° with spotty thunderstorms

Monday - 79° with a partly cloudy sky

Wyoming:

Daily afternoon thunderstorms will be in place for the weekend with warm temperatures. Conditions begin to dry out on Monday.

Yellowstone National Park:

Saturday - 75° with thunderstorms

Sunday - 77° with thunderstorms

Monday - 73° with a partly cloudy sky

Grand Teton National Park:

Saturday - 77° with thunderstorms

Sunday - 80° with isolated thunderstorms

Monday - 76° with a mostly sunny sky

Utah:

Monsoon flow will be cut off from Utah over the weekend with a warmer and drier trending setting up.

Arches National Park:

Saturday - 94° with a partly cloudy sky

Sunday - 94° with a partly cloudy sky

Monday - 93° with a mostly sunny sky

Canyonlands National Park:

Saturday - 93° with a partly cloudy sky

Sunday - 92° with a partly cloudy sky

Monday - 91° with a mostly sunny sky

Bryce Canyon National Park:

Saturday - 79° with a mostly sunny sky

Sunday - 79° with a mostly sunny sky

Monday - 78° with a mostly sunny sky

Zion National Park:

Saturday - 96° with a sunny sky

Sunday - 95° with a sunny sky

Monday - 94° with a sunny sky

Arizona:

Monsoon flow is cut off from Arizona over the weekend with hot and sunny conditions settling back in.

Grand Canyon National Park:

Saturday - 86° with a mostly sunny sky

Sunday - 82° with a mostly sunny sky

Monday - 83° with a sunny sky

Petrified Forest National Park:

Saturday - 88° with a partly cloudy sky

Sunday - 85° with a partly cloudy sky

Monday - 86° with a mostly sunny sky

New Mexico:

Monsoon showers are possible on the west side of the state over the weekend, with more widespread showers early in the week.

White Sands National Park:

Saturday - 94° with a partly cloudy sky

Sunday - 93° with a partly cloudy sky

Monday - 91° with thunderstorms

Carlsbad Caverns National Park:

Saturday - 93° with a partly cloudy sky

Sunday - 90° with a partly cloudy sky

Monday - 89° with thunderstorms

