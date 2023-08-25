4th Judicial District Attorney's Office rules February officer-involved shooting justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Friday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Colorado Springs Police Officers were justified in shooting and killing a man back in February.

This happened at The Grove Apartments on Bijou Street in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6th. It's near North Academy Boulevard and Platte Avenue on the east side of the city.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, someone at the complex called 911 to report a man knocking on their door and window with a weapon.

Police say witnesses told them Evan Wollert was yelling he had killed someone. When officers were on scene they said the man yelled at them saying he would kill the officers and their children.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Wollert then walked outside his apartment holding a shotgun. Police ordered him to lower the gun. Instead, they say he pointed it at them.

That's when investigators say officers opened fire. Because of that, the DA's office found that the officers were justified in using deadly force.

The shooting happened at The Grove apartment complex near Bijou and North Academy early Monday morning.

No officers and no one else on the property was injured during the incident. This was the first police shooting of 2023 in Colorado Springs.

If you would like to read the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office ruling for yourself click here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.