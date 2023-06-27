4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen's strong reaction to the Club Q shooter's plea

Despite successfully arranging "the longest sentence ever achieved in the 4th Judicial District", District Attorney Michael Allen couldn't have appeared more upset at the results of the Aldrich plea deal.

When questioned by the press afterward, DA Allen had plenty to say about the case— and more specifically— the defendant.

After being asked about his opinion on whether federal charges should be pursued against Anderson Lee Aldrich, the District Attorney let loose by stating that he thinks "that this is exactly the kind of case that deserves a death penalty option." Something that can only be granted at the federal level in Colorado.

Even after claiming to "leave it at that", DA Allen went on to discuss Aldrich's gender identity when asked for his position on whether or not he believed the shooter to actually be non-binary.

The District Attorney apparently made an effort to censor his opinion as he started off by stating, "Well, I'd like to use some very blunt language, but I'll keep it proper because we've got so many people here."

Allen then followed up that statement by saying that it was his personal opinion, that Aldrich was a coward that, "was trying to latch onto something to avoid the bias-motivated charges" and avoid what could potentially happen in the federal system.

According to District Attorney Allen, the defendant's non-binary status comes as just another "mark of his cowardice" as "[Aldrich] was willing to carry out, uh, the most horrific of attacks on unsuspecting victims, and yet didn't have the courage to stand up and face the potential most serious sentence that he could possibly face."

As the question of where the shooter will serve his sentence came up, the District Attorney decided to again offer his hope that "[Aldrich] serves out his sentence in the smallest, most uncomfortable cell that the state of Colorado can provide him."=

