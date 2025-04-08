40th annual Space Symposium underway, aims to find ways to make life more secure

COLORADO SPRINGS — Those in the business of space are getting together to find ways to make your life easier and more secure.

More than 10,000 people from 60 countries are attending the 40th annual Space Symposium at the Broadmoor this week.

The conference brings different sectors together, including the following:



cybersecurity

military

communications

One of the symposium leaders says this event affects people's lives in many ways.

"Everybody is dependent on space in some shape or form that is everything from our own digital phones to any of the times we go to the ATM, and we want to have a secure transaction," said Rich Cooper with the Space Foundation. "Space enables that to happen."

Our news partners at The Gazette say the symposium generates about $16 million for the Pikes Peak Region.

