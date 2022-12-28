4 vehicle crash on Highway 115 Monday evening leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — A 4-vehicle crash on Highway 115 Monday evening left 1 person dead, and 2 injured, according to Colorado State Patrol.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Rock Creek Canyon Rd. along the Highway, just southwest of Colorado Springs. The accident happened in a construction zone.

According to State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 115, when it drifted into the northbound lane, hitting two vehicles. An additional vehicle was hit with debris, but no injuries were reported from that vehicle.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit, a 25-year-old female from Aurora, died at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 46-year-old male from Colorado Springs, and the driver of the other vehicle hit, a 31-year-old male from Penrose, were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

There is no update on the condition of the hospitalized individuals, nor on the name of the person killed at this time.

Drugs and alcohol are considered factors in this crash, according to Colorado State Patrol.

