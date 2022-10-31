Watch Now
4 individuals were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled on Duke St. in Pueblo Sunday morning

Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 31, 2022
PUEBLO, CO — According to the Pueblo Police Department, 4 individuals were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Sunday morning in Pueblo.

It happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 0-100 block of Duke St. near the Pueblo Academy of Arts Middle School.

A Mitsubishi, occupied by four juveniles, was traveling west on Duke St. when the driver lost controlled, and rolled the vehicle. 2 passengers were ejected, and the other passengers were also injured. 3 of the passengers were transported to a local hospital, while the other was flown to a different Colorado hospital.

Speed and reckless driving are considered as factors of the accident. This is an ongoing investigation.

