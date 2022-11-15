COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The 38th Annual "Trees of Life" ceremony took place Saturday evening at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

About 200 people gathered on the museum's south lawn Saturday to honor loved ones as their names were read aloud before the tree lighting.

The event was put on by Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.

The trees will shine red, white, and blue in honor of first responders and military veterans.

