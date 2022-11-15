Watch Now
38th annual "Trees of Life" ceremony took place Saturday evening

The Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum lit up the city on Saturday to honor lost loved ones
The 38th Annual "Trees of Life" ceremony took place this Saturday at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum. The event honored military veterans and first responders.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 17:05:04-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The 38th Annual "Trees of Life" ceremony took place Saturday evening at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

About 200 people gathered on the museum's south lawn Saturday to honor loved ones as their names were read aloud before the tree lighting.

The event was put on by Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.

The trees will shine red, white, and blue in honor of first responders and military veterans.
