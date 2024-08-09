30 recruits graduate from CSPD Training Academy Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — 30 recruits graduated from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Training Academy Thursday. It's the 78th Police Officer Class.

CSPD says the class completed 26 weeks of intensive training, which included rigorous hands-on training and testing. Now that the recruits have graduated, the new officers will spend 15 weeks in field training before they respond to calls on their own.

Some facts about the 78th Police Officer Class are listed below:



they come from 10 different states, Puerto Rico and three different countries

13 graduates have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces

there are three graduates with Master's Degrees, 14 graduates with Bachelor’s Degrees, seven graduates with Associate's Degrees, and the rest have some college

Earlier this year, a class of 31 recruits gave CSPD the highest number of officers its ever had.

As we've previously reported, there was an ongoing staff shortage at the department.

