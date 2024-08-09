Watch Now
30 recruits graduate from CSPD Training Academy Thursday

Police officers in Colorado Springs have trained at the CSPD Training Academy on Murray Boulevard for nearly 30 years. The building no longer meets the department's needs as it moves to year-round training academies.
COLORADO SPRINGS — 30 recruits graduated from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Training Academy Thursday. It's the 78th Police Officer Class.

CSPD says the class completed 26 weeks of intensive training, which included rigorous hands-on training and testing. Now that the recruits have graduated, the new officers will spend 15 weeks in field training before they respond to calls on their own.

Some facts about the 78th Police Officer Class are listed below:

  • they come from 10 different states, Puerto Rico and three different countries
  • 13 graduates have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces
  • there are three graduates with Master's Degrees, 14 graduates with Bachelor’s Degrees, seven graduates with Associate's Degrees, and the rest have some college

Earlier this year, a class of 31 recruits gave CSPD the highest number of officers its ever had.

CSPD has highest number of officers its ever had

As we've previously reported, there was an ongoing staff shortage at the department.

News5 Investigates: What's happening with CSPD's staffing?

