STEAMBOAT LAKE STATE PARK, Colo. — Three people sustained minor injuries after a malfunction during a fireworks show led to an explosion at Steamboat Lake State Park in Routt County Saturday night.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the malfunction occurred shortly after the show started and detonated other fireworks stored on a nearby stand.

“There was some type of malfunction with one of the fireworks and that malfunction kind of blew apart some of the racks and the control equipment that was controlling the other fireworks. Once that happened, obviously we couldn’t continue the show,” Steamboat Lake Park manager Julie Arington told Steamboat Radio.

The three technicians injured in the blast were treated for minor injuries by North Routt Fire and released on scene.

Karl Bunker, who was watching the fireworks show, shared video of the incident with Steamboat Radio:

3 technicians injured during explosion at fireworks show at Steamboat Lake State Park

After the explosion, park staff canceled the remainder of the show and cleared the lake as a safety precaution.

The park was closed Sunday morning to allow Staff to clear debris and unused fireworks from the area. The park reopened shortly after.

Technicians are still determining what caused the malfunction.

The show is put on each year by a nonprofit group called Friends of Colorado State Parks.





News5 Targeted By Scammers A scam that El Paso County Sheriff's Office financial detectives say is defrauding dozens of people a day almost caught one of our reporters. Here are a few tools to keep in mind so you don't fall victim to the convincing scam. Scammers target News5 reporter, posing as law enforcement, what to watch out for