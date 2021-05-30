Seven wounded after blast at EVRAZ

PUEBLO, Colorado — Seven employees at the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel plant in Pueblo were taken to the hospital Saturday with non-life-threatening injuries following an explosion in the mill's electric arc furnace.

David Light, Vice President of Operations at EVRAZ Pueblo, said that the explosion occurred when some water got into the furnace causing a build-up of pressure. The injured employees were being treated for dust inhalation. Light said that some may have also suffered some cuts and bruises.

Firefighters from the Pueblo Fire Department were dispatched as part of the emergency response. Deputies from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office also assisted with traffic control in the area.

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew en route to the mill and will update you with additional information as it becomes available.