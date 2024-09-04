3 die in Mesa County crash on Wednesday, including 2 CDOT workers fixing a street sign

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Three people died in a crash in Mesa County on Wednesday, including two roadway workers with the Colorado Department of Transportation who were working to fix a street sign, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on Front Street/US Highway 6, which closed from 34 Road to 35 Road, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. This is between Palisade and Clifton. The roadway reopened around 4 p.m.

Google Maps

Trooper Sherri Mendez with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed three people had died in the crash, including two CDOT workers. The third person was "an occupant" in a Jeep, she said.

In a press release released around 2 p.m., CSP said based on their initial investigation, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck two CDOT employees and a parked CDOT vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll. The CDOT vehicle was parked off the right side of the road, CSP said.

One person in the Jeep was transported to a local hospital and a second person in the Jeep died at the scene. Both CDOT workers died at the scene as well, CSP said.

Traffic was impacted for several hours. During that time, drivers were asked to use 33 Road, G Road and 35 Road to get around this crash, CDOT said.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will identify the people who died in this crash.

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, where CSP will provide more details. As of publishing time, no other information was available.

School District 51 will re-route buses for Mount Garfield Middle School and Palisade High School. Neither school was affected by this crash otherwise, the sheriff's office said. To access the middle school, come in from the east on Highway 6.

Drivers headed from Clifton to Palisade will need to use F Road or G Road to 35 Road, the sheriff's office said.

Colorado law requires a driver to slow down when passing an emergency vehicle, tow vehicle, or public utility vehicle, such as CDOT, that is parked on the side of the road.

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on Wednesday about the crash:

“Today in Mesa County, after stopping to the side of the road to fix a sign, two dedicated Colorado Department of Transportation employees were struck by a passing vehicle that led to the tragic loss of three lives and a fourth being hospitalized. I’m heartbroken by this horrible accident and my thoughts are with the families of the individuals, CDOT, and the communities. These Coloradans will be missed by their state, families, and communities. I speak for the entire state when I say that they will be missed."

This story will be updated once more details are available.