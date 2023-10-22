29th Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival returns back to the city of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Emma Crawford Coffin Races, Parade, and Festival race back to Manitou Springs for the 29th year this October.

The Emma Crawford festivities are meant to honor Emma L. Crawford, a 19th-century, Manitou Springs local whose coffin washed away several years after her burial.

Local lore says that her spirit still haunts the mountain she was buried on to this day.

Those looking to participate in the coffin races must sign up and have their $100 entry fee to the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau, and Office of Economic Development by 5 pm on Friday, October 20.

On the day of the race, each team will bring a coffin that meets the event's "Coffin Specifications". Each coffin will be inspected before the race starts, and coffins that don't meet the specifications will be disqualified at that time.

Each team must be made up of five adults— four "Pushers" to run and propel the coffin forward and one "Emma" who will sit inside the coffin and steer. All Emmas must wear helmets during the race. Pushers are encouraged to wear protective gear.

On Saturday, October 28, is when most of the festivities will take place. You can find the event schedule below or on the Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival website.

Saturday, October 28



8 am: Team check-in

10 am: Coffin staging begins

11 am: Parade line-up begins and vendors open in Soda Springs Park

12 pm: Parade begins

After the parade: Coffin races begin

After coffin races: Race for Coffin Cup begins (Frozen Dead Guys v. Coffin Races winners)

After Coffin Cup race: Award ceremony

After award ceremony: After Party in Soda Springs Park

1:30 pm - 5 pm: Performance by The Sweet Lillies

5 pm: After party ends

6 pm: Last shuttle departs

Street Closures

9 am - 12 pm



Manitou Ave will be closed from Old Man's Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout (all side streets in this area will be closed one block before they intersect with Manitou Avenue)

9 am- 3 pm

Manitou Ave will be closed from El Paso Blvd to the Ruxton Roundabout

Eastbound traffic will be available on Pawnee Ave, Deer Path Ave, and South Path

Westbound traffic will be available on Lovers Ln and El Paso Blvd

Parking

Parking is available for free at 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd.



Shuttles will be running to and from this parking lot from 9 am - 6 pm.

Adults must pay $5 for a roundtrip ride

Kids 12 and under can ride for free

Parking that you can reserve is available at 202 Manitou Ave and 339 Manitou Ave.



There is a designated rideshare pick-up/drop-off at 484 Manitou Ave.

____

