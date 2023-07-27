2022 shooting involving police at busy Colorado Springs apartment complex is found justified

EL PASO COUNTY — According to a recent press release sent out from the District Attorney's Office, they have completed their review of a shooting involving police that occurred on Sunday, July 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

As outlined in Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the shooting involving police was reviewed by a Deadly Force Investigation Team and was found to be justified.

On Sunday, July 9, the Colorado Springs Police Department received multiple 911 calls from residents at the Bellaire Ranch Apartments located at 4200 Sanders View.

The complex is located west of Wildflower Park on the east side of the city. Residents reported hearing a male arguing with a female. Reports also indicated that the male was armed with a handgun and that there was a toddler in the room with the individuals.

When officers arrived, they attempted to find the exact location of the disturbance and came across a woman bleeding from a head wound in the parking lot. The woman had a child with her at the time.

The injured woman was taken to safety and interviewed by officers. They then learned that the name of the suspect involved was Mack Lee.

The victim informed officers that she had left with her toddler and reported that Lee was highly intoxicated.

Officers Valdez and Simmons with Colorado Springs Police positioned themselves at the back of the apartment and were able to see Lee sitting on the rear balcony with a handgun. Officers Conklin and Kirby were waiting in an outdoor stairwell a few feet away from the apartment door.

Officer Conklin called for backup before Lee exited the apartment and approached the officers with his gun raised. According to police, Officer Conklin shouted several commands, but Lee continued to move towards the officers with his gun raised.

Officers Conklin and Kirby both fired their weapons, striking Lee six times. Once Lee was secured, the officers tried to administer lifesaving measures, but Lee died at the scene.

Click here to view the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office's ruling.

