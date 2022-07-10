Officer involved shooting unfolds at busy Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has now taken over the investigation into an officer involved shooting tied to a Colorado Springs Police Department response to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in southeast part of the city Saturday night.

Investigators say the disturbance call in the 4200 block of Sanders View (That's near Fountain and Murray) came in at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night and a woman was injured prior to police arriving on scene. According to CSPD officers then encountered a suspect leading to the officer involved shooting.

Investigators have not released further details on the circumstances of the shooting or the extent of the injuries to the suspect.

A large law enforcement presence remained at the scene for several hours to gather evidence and more information.

