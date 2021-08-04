2021 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS — Based on guidance from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) COVID-19 Advisory Team, the 2021 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial is being postponed.

Important Update on 2021 Redmond/Barbera Conference and Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial https://t.co/XxFso329OV — IAFF (@IAFFNewsDesk) July 30, 2021

The original date was set for September 18 in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park, but because of the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and its ability to breakthrough the vaccinated population, it will be held on another date.

On the third Saturday in September, the union usually holds its solemn gathering to remember their members who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

The IAFF says additional information on the 2021 Fallen Firefighter Memorial will be forthcoming.

To watch a video message from General President Edward Kelly, click here.