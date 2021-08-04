Watch
2021 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial postponed

Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 04, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Based on guidance from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) COVID-19 Advisory Team, the 2021 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial is being postponed.

The original date was set for September 18 in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park, but because of the spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and its ability to breakthrough the vaccinated population, it will be held on another date.

On the third Saturday in September, the union usually holds its solemn gathering to remember their members who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

The IAFF says additional information on the 2021 Fallen Firefighter Memorial will be forthcoming.

