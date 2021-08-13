2021 Emma Crawford Coffin Races postponed

The Emma Crawford Coffin Races announced they will not make a return in 2021 due to the increasing impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Planning is already under way for the 2022 Emma Crawford Coffin Races, which are set to return on October 29, 2022.

Registration for the 2022 Coffin Races is now open at www.manitousprings.org/emma-crawford-coffin-races.

For any other questions, contact the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau & Office of Economic Development at 719-685-5089 or email jenna@manitouchamber.com.