Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

2 injured in crash near Garden of the Gods

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Colorado Spring Police Cruiser
Colorado Springs Police
Traffic Alert 1280x720
Posted at 9:41 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 12:33:03-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — An accident on Garden of the Gods just east of Interstate 25 has blocked all east bound lanes from the north and south exit, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials are reporting two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards