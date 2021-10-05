2 injured in crash near Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — An accident on Garden of the Gods just east of Interstate 25 has blocked all east bound lanes from the north and south exit, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials are reporting two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

