2 detained after chase in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people were detained following a chase by Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Colorado Springs on Monday.

CSP is reporting the incident started at about 4 a.m. in the area of I-25 just south of Briargate Parkway.

"While on the traffic stop, a white Honda Odyssey almost sideswiped the Trooper," part of a news release from CSP reads. "The Trooper pursued the Honda Odyssey due to safety concerns for other drivers on the roadway. A second Trooper assisted with the pursuit."

The chase ended at Highway 83 just south of North Gate after one of the troopers performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention.

Both the driver and a passenger were detained and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. CSP adds there were no injuries to troopers. Minor damage to two patrol vehicles was also reported.

It isn't clear what charges the driver could face; CSP would only say this is an ongoing investigation.





