2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in Broomfield neighborhood

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two people on board a single-engine plane were killed after it crashed in a Broomfield neighborhood Sunday.

The plane, a Piper PA32, went down near Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood around 11:50 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

North Metro Fire said no structures or vehicles were struck and no one on the ground was injured.

"The plane crashed in an area that didn't damage any homes nearby, too, which is pretty miraculous," said Sara Farris, public information officer for North Metro Fire.

The Piper took off from Erie Municipal Airport, which is located just north of the Broomfield neighborhood it crashed in. The flight's destination is not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Federal aviation authorities were notified and are heading to Broomfield to take over the investigation.

This is the second deadly plane crash in the city this month.

One person was killed in a single-engine plane crash on May 11. The plane crashed in the area of Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop.

"We've now had two plane crashes and Broomfield within the last two weeks with fatalities. And so it really it's hard for us as first responders and those of us in the community and residents to see this," said Farris.

The Anthem Ranch neighborhood where Sunday's crash occurred is only about a mile south of runway 33 at Erie's airport. In 2018, two people were killed when a small airplane crashed in the same neighborhood.

The neighborhood association has a committee that discusses the aviation-related concerns of residents.

"They will work with those pilots to give them some indication or knowledge on how they should be operating in an area like this," said Chris Roarty, president of the Anthem Ranch Homeowner's Association.

Roarty said concerns from residents about some operations at the nearby airport are increasing, especially after Sunday's crash.

"Our concerns are growing, because we hadn't anticipated this and had hoped it never would happen again," she said.

