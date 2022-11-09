Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

2 Colorado Powerball players won a combined $150K

powerball.png
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)<br/><br/>
powerball.png
Posted at 6:35 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 08:35:15-05

DENVER — While no one in Colorado took home the “big one” from Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets sold in the state made two people thousands of dollars richer.

One ticket sold at a King Soopers Fuel Center at 3505 S. Monaco Parkway in Denver is worth $100,000. And a second ticket, sold at a City Market Fuel Center in Grand Junction, made the ticket holder $50,000 richer, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Watch side promo

News5 Election Guide