109% of normal⎯Colorado's snowpack looking good

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year’s outlook for Colorado’s water supply is looking good.

“I don't remember the last time we've seen every basin in Colorado above average,” said Colorado Springs Utilities, Water Resource Planning Supervisor, Justin Zeisler.

Water mapping from the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) shows the statewide average for all of the state’s water basins above normal.

“The snowpacks now nearly 109% of average,” said Zeisler, “We're sitting in a great situation for water supply.”

The Arkansas River Basin in southeast Colorado shows the highest snowpack at 119% of average.

According to Zeisler, Pikes Peak which is part of the Arkansas River Basin shows snowpack close to 200% of normal.

It means the run-off will fill reservoirs over the next couple of months.

There will likely be more than reservoirs can hold, so excess will be sent downstream.

There are strategies to prevent waste like sharing with farmers downstream who have lease agreements with utility providers.

Plans are also n the works to expand reservoir space.

Zeisler said, “As Colorado Springs continues to build out, our water supply plan envisions a lot more reservoir storage will be needed.”

Over the past couple of decades Colorado has gone through many drought years.

This one year of high snowpack does not fully counter the compounded impact of multiple dry years.

For now, the extra water is welcome.

____

____

