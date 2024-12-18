109 jobs to disappear at the end of January in Pueblo following the closure of a wholesaler facility

PUEBLO — Over 100 people will be out of work at the end of January 2025 as a wholesaler announced its intent to cease operation in Pueblo to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW) wrote to the department about its intent to cease operations and have a permanent closure of its facility at 1 Crazy Fresh Place in Pueblo.

In the letter, it states that all employees have been notified of their separation date and the last day of employment for employees would be January 31 with a full closure of the facility on February 1, 2025.

RDW is a fresh produce wholesaler based out of Minnesota. With facilities across the United States, it is unclear at this time if the Pueblo facility is the only facility closing or if this is a larger reduction in workforce company-wide.

According to Russ Davis Wholesale, they first opened the Pueblo Facility in 2018 but it is unclear what has led to the closure. Employees at the Pueblo facility were not unionized nor were there bumping rights for the affected employees.

News5 has reached out to Russ Davis Wholesale through multiple channels about whether the Pueblo facility gets supplies from local farmers, provides to local big box stores, and what the larger impact of the closure of the facility could have on Southern Colorado.

The company says that the mayor's office was made aware of the closure.

If you or someone you know were impacted by the layoffs we would like to speak with you, send us an email.

