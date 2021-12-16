100 MPH winds vs. Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Colorado gets a lot of wind, but not often does it get wind like it got Wednesday. Southern Colorado experienced record gusts, with winds nearly at Category 3 hurricane levels.

The wind gusts topped out at 107 MPH in Lamar, but they didn't spare much of Southern Colorado.

Damage was widespread, but thankfully there have been no reports of deaths. Windows were crashed, cars were crushed, roofs were flattened, and all manner of property is going to need some kind of repair.

The News5 team, thanks to all of the viewers who sent in videos, has been able to put together a compilation of how the wind hit Southern Colorado.

