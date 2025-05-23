10 years dedicated to reducing gang violence in Pueblo, The Hard Knox Gang Prevention and Intervention Program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A non-profit in Pueblo has spent the last ten years dedicated to reducing gang violence in the Steel City.

The Hard Knox Gang Prevention and Intervention Program works with teenagers who are considered high risk and teaches them conflict resolution, empathy and critical thinking skills. The founder, Mark Salazer, is using his past to help mentor youth in Pueblo.

“It's a mentality and a mindset that's embedded in us at a very young age. Being exposed to that environment, you know, and all the destructive behavior that happens within it.” said Salazer.

Salazer said he grew up around gang culture. At 15 years old, he was initiated into a gang.

“I used to, you know, be willing to die for my neighborhood at one point,” said Salazer.

Before he turned 20 years old, Salazar he was sent to prison. When he was released, Salazar was determined to find a new way forward.

“I went to school, I got my associate's degree, and then I eventually got my certification as a certified addiction specialist, and then I got my certification as a gang specialist as well,” said Salazar.

In 2015, he created The Hard Knox Gang Prevention and Intervention Program for youth in Pueblo. He offers group sessions, therapeutic mentoring and a chess program with the goal of reducing gang violence.

“I try to encourage them to pursue their education, pursue them to start up their own business because there are other ways to show pride for your neighborhood or where you come from then just one,” said Salazar.

Along with prevention, Salazar works with current gang members to promote positive change, raise awareness and help teenagers build self-efficacy without substance use.

“A lot of them are really talented with music, they're artistic, they're, you know, poetic, and a lot of them have a lot of potential and talent that they haven't even tapped into let alone... been able to express,” said Salazar.

Salazar said the majority of the people they work with are males between the ages of 11 and 19 years old.

“The vast majority of kids I work with are being raised by their grandparents and let's face it, like you know, most grandparents... (are) living on a budget. They're living on Social Security. They're living on a set income for the most part,” said Salazar.

He said over the past 10 years, he has seen a lot of success from teenagers who have been through the program.

“We've seen a lot of success. I see a lot of these kids that I met as teens, you know, back in elementary through their teens, and now they're young adults, and I've seen them, you know, reap the benefits and graduate, you know, by pursuing their education,” said Salazar.

To get connected to the Hard Knox resources or to Salazar, visit their website.

