1 officer indicted in connection with LoDo police shooting that left 6 bystanders injured

DENVER — A Denver grand jury has indicted a Denver police officer on two felony charges in a police shooting of an armed suspect that ended with six injured bystanders in lower downtown last year. The officer is also facing an additional five misdemeanor charges.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced the jury’s decision Wednesday. She said the decision came after jurors heard testimony from 17 witnesses and reviewed 140 exhibits.

Three Denver officers were involved in the July 17, 2022, shooting, but only one is being charged.

The officer, Brandon Ramos, is being charged with two counts of second degree assault - reckless (felony), three counts of third degree assault – knowing/reckless (misdemeanor), three counts of third degree assault – negligence with a deadly weapon (misdemeanor), one count of prohibited use of a weapon (misdemeanor), and five counts of reckless endangerment (misdemeanor).

Ramos was granted a PR bond, according to McCann. He was suspended without pay due to the felony charges, which is standard protocol, according to the department.

“I want to thank the members of the grand jury who have spent many days over the last several months listening to testimony and examining exhibits,” McCann said in a release. “This is a very serious matter and I appreciate the time and attention each of them devoted to this important decision. The case will now move forward in the courts.”

The shooting near 20th and Larimer streets in a crowded Lower Downtown Denver occurred around 1:30 a.m., just as bars were letting out.

Denver police officers were attempting to take Jordan Waddy, 21, into custody when police said he brandished a gun, and officers, who were surrounding the suspect, opened fire.

Waddy was wounded and released from the hospital. Six bystanders were injured during the shooting. Some of the wounded bystanders were struck by bullets and others were hit by shrapnel.

READ MORE: Witness recounts 'traumatic' moments after officer-involved shooting in downtown Denver

Police were following Waddy, who was allegedly concealing a gun in his hoodie, on foot before the shooting because they said he was involved in an altercation in front of the Larimer Beer Hall and then walked away as officers began to follow.

In bodycam footage released by police, Waddy can be seen with his hands up before turning back to the street and putting his left hand in his hoodie with his right hand still in the air.

Bodycam video: How the July 17 LoDo police shooting unfolded from all angles

The footage shows officers opening fire on the suspect after he is seen in the video pulling out a gun from his hoodie and throwing it to the ground. Waddy never used the weapon and appeared to raise his hands to surrender at the moment he was shot.

The amount of time that transpired from when the suspect dropped his gun to when gunfire erupted is 1/6 of a second. A third officer was seen in the bodycam footage firing one round after Waddy fell to the ground.

Rathod | Mohamedbhai LLC, a law firm representing some of the bystanders injured in the shooting, praised the move to open a grand jury investigation.

At least three bystanders injured in the shooting were still recovering a month after the incident. Willis Small IV, Yekalo Weldehiwet and Bailey Alexander talked to Denver7 in August about that night.

Three victims still healing physically, emotionally one month after LoDo police shooting that injured six bystanders

“It’s extremely disappointing considering the amount of lives, especially in my age range, that were right in that crossfire,” said Small, who was hit in the foot.

Weldehiwet was struck in the upper right arm, causing nerve damage to his thumb. Alexander was hit in the right side of her back, and the bullet went into her upper right arm.

Waddy was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault in connection with the police shooting. A preliminary hearing in the case was delayed in Denver County Court in November, The Denver Post reported.

In a statement, Mayor Michael Hancock said the jury's decision was surprising:

"Police officers make split second decisions under difficult circumstances on a daily basis, and those decisions are rooted in keeping people safe. While the situation remains an unfortunate one, and it’s regrettable that innocent bystanders were injured, I’m surprised to see that the grand jury found the officer’s actions involved criminal intent. As there is now a criminal court case regarding this incident, the city cannot provide additional comments until the case is concluded.”

RELATED:

July 17: Police ID suspect shot by officers during downtown Denver disturbance; 5 bystanders injured

July 17: Multiple people injured, armed person shot by Denver police during downtown disturbance

July 17: Witness recounts 'traumatic' moments after officer-involved shooting in downtown Denver

July 18: 'I saw a bullet entry hole': Woman recounts helping injured bystander after LoDo police shooting

July 18: Denver police chief says investigation into how LoDo bystanders were hurt could take days

July 20: Denver police: Six bystanders injured after officers fired at man who flashed gun muzzle at them

July 20: 'My life definitely did change forever': Injured bystanders begin healing process after LoDo police shooting

July 22: Formal charges filed against suspect in Denver police shooting where 6 bystanders were also injured

July 22: Demonstrators demand transparency at state Capitol following LoDo shooting

Aug. 9: Citizen Oversight Board frustrated following briefing on LoDo police shooting that injured six bystanders

Aug. 16: Denver police releases bodycam footage of LoDo shooting that left 6 bystanders injured

Aug. 16: Bodycam video from LoDo police shooting sheds some light but raises new questions

Aug. 16: Denver DA opens grand jury investigation into LoDo police shooting that injured 6 bystanders

Aug. 17: Three victims still healing physically, emotionally one month after LoDo police shooting

Nov. 3: New Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas shares his strategy to address violent crime, police shootings