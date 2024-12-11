$1 million in federal funding goes towards safety upgrades at Pueblo Parks

PUEBLO — The five biggest parks in Pueblo are getting safety upgrades. The city will use $1,000,000 in federal APRA funds on parks surveillance and security.

In efforts to make Pueblo parks a safer place to be, the Pueblo Parks Department plans to install video surveillance systems at City Park along with four others.

“Mineral Palace Park, Lake Minnequa, Mitchell and Ray Aguilera Park,” said Steven Meier Director of the Pueblo Parks Department.

The cameras will be connected to Pueblo Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center.

“It won't be monitored 24/7, but it'll be videoed. And so if something happens, and we can go pull up that video right away and be on it, you know, pretty quick,” said Meier.

He said this technology will connect the police and parks departments.

“It starts putting it on their radar, what kind of activities are going on? And then they can do a little more patrolling and get more involved,” said Meier. “I'm not sure how many cameras, I'm not sure where they're going to be posted. The IT department (is) working with the police on the best locations for that.”

He said the camera’s will be placed in key areas and license plates readers will keep track of cars coming in and out of the parks.

“It brings in that extra level of security, and so the surveillance really will help with that,” said Meier.

He said the parks department’s goal this year has been to make the parks safer. To try to stop crime from happening in pueblo parks, they installed additional lighting.

“So, we finally got lights along the roadways here in the park, and it just makes people feel that much more comfortable being in there,” said Meier.

They added nearly 50 new LED lights at City Park.

“HAS SAFETY IMPROVED SINCE YOU ADDED THE NEW LIGHTS?”

“You know, that is a good question. I need to look into it. I'm going to wait for about six to eight months to review... the crime data, and see what that's looking like, and see if it's helping,” said Meier.

He hopes the lighting and surveillance will make people feel more comfortable visiting Pueblo parks, day or night.

“I don't know if it's necessary... I don't see a downside to it either. Does that make sense? Like, if they have the funding, great, go for it,” said Meier.

Kara Brady and her dog, Odin, frequently visit Pueblo City Park's dog park because they feel safe there, but only during the day.

“DO YOU FEEL SAFE HERE?”

“Yes, yes, absolutely. I've never felt unsafe here at all,” said Brady. “I love this park. This is our favorite thing.”

She likes that City Park has additional lighting, but said the video surveillance is not needed.

I don't know if it's necessary... I don't see a downside to it either. Does that make sense? Like, if they have the funding, great, go for it,” said Brady.

The goal is to have the surveillance system installed by next summer.

Eleanor Sheahan

___





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.