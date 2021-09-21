Watch
WATCH: Gov. Polis Gives COVID-19 Update

Gov. Polis Vaccine Updates
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 16:39:37-04

DENVER — Governor Polis addressed the state today about the current impact COVID-19 is having on Colorado.

Today's press conference focused on vaccinations and how booster shots will be handled. It also followed a press conference that Gov. Polis held earlier this month with Aaron Shupp, M.D., Family Medicine Specialist at Rocky Mountain Primary Care, and Marc Moss, M.D., Head of Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at University of Colorado School of Medicine-Anschutz as well as a joint conference with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman and Colorado National Guard Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination Lt. Col. Jamie Pieper.

Colorado officials recently announced that a surge of COVID-19 infections and the ongoing labor shortage are threatening to breach hospital capacity in Colorado. Colorado has experienced nearly 700,000 COVID cases since the pandemic began resulting in close to 7,000 deaths.

Watch Gov. Polis's press conference above.

