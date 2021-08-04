Teens from Thailand shocked by ease of COVID-19 vaccination process in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Two teens visiting Southern Colorado from Thailand were surprised by the simplicity of the COVID-19 immunization process when they were administered two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Reuters, COVID-19 cases have reached a peak level in Thailand, with a small percentage of the country vaccinated.

18-year-old Asia Perera has extended family in Colorado Springs, and lived in Bangkok, Thailand for eight years after her mother accepted a teaching job there. Perera met Caroline Conrad in Thailand, who was born and raised in Bangkok. The two received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine while in Colorado. "It was surprising to see how accessible and how easy it is to go and get the vaccine, and then to realize that people still aren't, when I compare it to my experience in Thailand," said Perera.

Conrad said she did not attempt to get vaccinated in Thailand. "It was too complicated, and we knew that I was going to come here and it would be easier to get one here," said Conrad.

Both girls were thankful to get a COVID-19 vaccine. "People should be more grateful that they actually have an opportunity to get a vaccine as opposed to Thailand where it's very hard," said Conrad.

Perera and Conrad will be attending college in Pennsylvania in the fall.