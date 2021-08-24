Required vaccination rates for school children are down

COLORADO SPRINGS — Concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccinations is causing some families to shy away from other vaccines that are required for school-aged children.

Data from the Colorado Immunization Information System showed that vaccines for school-aged children against preventable illnesses declined 37.8 percent from mid-March 2020 to mid-April 2020 when compared to the previous year.

These numbers were then compared to the same time frame from this year and it was concluded that they had dropped another 5.5 percent.

As a result, the CDPHE is urging parents to vaccinate their children against these preventable diseases.

Not only are these shots required for kids to enroll in school, but the CDPHE also explains that vaccinating your child will create a safer and healthier learning environment, especially during the pandemic.

"Staying up-to-date on existing vaccinations is critical during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Immunization Branch Chief for the Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response with CDPHE, Heather Roth, said. "The last thing we want is an outbreak of any kind, especially when it’s easily preventable. Let’s keep our focus on slowing the spread of COVID-19 and do what we can to give our children the best chance at safe in-person learning this school year."

Statewide rates among Colorado child care facilities fell for all seven school-required vaccines, though coverage rates remained at or above 93 percent.

In Colorado Springs, overall Kindergarten vaccinations for Academy District 20, fell from 85.9 percent in 2019-2020 to 78.07 percent in 2020-2021.

Pueblo also saw a slight drop in immunizations in Pueblo City District 60. For the 2019-2020 school year the overall kindergarten immunization rate was 88.86 percent, that number fell to 85.4 percent.

To check your school's vaccination rates and compare to state numbers, you can click this link here.