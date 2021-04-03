People with Down Syndrome risk severe illness due to COVID-19, so Denver is working to vaccinate them

DENVER -- Down Syndrome is one condition that may put you at higher risk of getting very sick from the novel coronavirus, according to the CDC.

Michelle Sie Whitten with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation says people aged 40 or older with Down Syndrome are ten times more likely to die from the new virus.

The foundation has teamed up with Denver Health to make the vaccination process easier for people with Down Syndrome and their families.

"Joining up with Denver Health through our adult clinic and Denver Health Foundation is huge for people with Down Syndrome because they really prioritize people with Down Syndrome just as the CDC said they should," Whitten explained. "This vaccination partnership is a major step forward for this community."

People with Down Syndrome and their families can register for a vaccine at Denver Health by clicking here. Whitten says a nurse will personally call to set up a time to administer the shot.