Pandemic leaves Colorado children behind on other vaccinations, doctors warn

DENVER — We have been hearing plenty about the COVID-19 vaccine lately, but it's all the other vaccines that are Colorado pediatricians are concerned about right now, especially as children return to classrooms.

An April 2021 report from Children's Hospital Colorado states that Colorado's childhood vaccination rates dropped significantly at the beginning of the pandemic, potentially leaving thousands of Colorado children "vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases."

Dr. Brian Gablehouse with Peak Pediatrics in Wheat Ridge said that parents were afraid to bring their children to doctor's office, especially at the start of the pandemic, and many got behind on their vaccination schedules.

"I think there is there absolutely has been a drop, not just in vaccination, but in well care," said Gablehouse. "Hopefully we can get kids up to date on vaccines, so they don't have issues with returning to school and participating in activities, going off to college, anything like that."

